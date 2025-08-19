$34.99
Hook style and comfort with this charcoal/white Richardson 256 Umpqua hat featuring a bold embroidered crappie. Built with a structured high crown, flat bill, and snapback closure, it’s made for long days on the water. The lightweight nylon-cotton blend adds durability, while UPF 50+ protection and a sweatband with vapor barrier keep you cool and covered. Represent B’n’M on and off the water in this must-have crappie angler classic.
$34.99
Rep the #1 crappie fishing brand in America with this ultra-soft tri-blend tee featuring the iconic Mossy Oak Bottomland camo and a bold black and white B’n’M logo. Built to look good on and off the water, it feels like your favorite worn-in shirt from day one.
Two great names in outdoor sports have come together to offer you an exclusive collection of rods.
Our most famous line of poles and accessories, all in one place!
Show some pride and wear our officially licensed gear, just in time for that big fishing trip!
You never have to give up your favorite B'n'M pole!
B’n’M pro-staffer Billy Blakley claims the copious amount of rainfall so far this year has created some great summer crappie fishing on Reelfoot Lake.
Catfish guide David Magness said his favorite search technique for slack water fishing is to troll drift rigs behind planer boards.
Catfish pro-staffer David Magness says sometimes you have to go hunt summer catfish. Here’s one of the two ways he covers more ground.
North Alabama fishing guide Brad Whitehead looks to shellcrackers and bluegills to fill the void when crappie slow down after the spawn.
Best jig pole I have ever used got 6 in my boat
I've tried them all, and this rod is the best channel cat rod currently in production.Super lightweight, yet durable. Tip action is perfect for circle hooks in slower to moderate current.
Just a fun rod to fish with. Great customer service.
Loved the product and the customer service is unmatched! Will always order directly from the company for any of my fishing needs!
Sam heaton super sensitive pole best jig pole I have ever used if you could see in my boat there is about 6
Never used a jigger pole but sure was fun and productive today
Very good . Although I thought the shipping was pretty high.
Love it for vertical jigging and lily pads fishing really light
Love it for vertical jigging in tight area pretty sensitive
One of the strongest pole right here not even shy to use it for catfish and largemouth Bass fishing
Great product.
It's exactly what I have been looking for to cast my lite jigs. I have an 8ft B&M Jig Pole that I set up for casting lite jigs and I wanted something a little shorter and this works pretty well. If I am happy, you have a good product.
Product arrived undamaged
These are great reels at a great price point
Love the quality and I can’t wait to try it out.
|Item
|Price
|Qty
|Total
|Subtotal
|
$0.00
|Shipping
|Total