OUR MISSION

We exist to help anglers of all ages catch more fish with high-quality, sensitive fishing equipment, designed specifically for all fishing techniques and the latest technology; delivered to the angler at an affordable price and supported by the best live customer service in the industry.

best Jig pole ever

Best jig pole I have ever used got 6 in my boat

Jerry Kiker
Shipping Protection by Route ONLY NEED 1
Big Gun!

I've tried them all, and this rod is the best channel cat rod currently in production.Super lightweight, yet durable. Tip action is perfect for circle hooks in slower to moderate current.

Jason Flaten
GUNNR70
Just a fun rod to fish with

Just a fun rod to fish with. Great customer service.

Paul Scelfo
SharpShooter SIX
Loved the product and the customer service!

Loved the product and the customer service is unmatched! Will always order directly from the company for any of my fishing needs!

Leon Dunaway
Buck’s Custom Crappie Rod
Sam heaton super sensitive pole best jig pole I

Sam heaton super sensitive pole best jig pole I have ever used if you could see in my boat there is about 6

Jerry Kiker
Sam Heaton Super Sensitive Series (SHSS) Replacement Tip (XTSHSSBS122)
Never used a jigger pole before today

Never used a jigger pole but sure was fun and productive today

Keith Johnson
Shipping Protection by Route ONLY NEED 1
Very good

Very good . Although I thought the shipping was pretty high.

Kenny Dougherty
Diamond Series Jig Pole Tip Section
Love it for vertical jigging and lily pads fishing really light

Alexandre Perron
Buck’s Best Ultra Lite Crappie Reel 2
Love it for vertical jigging in tight area pretty sensitive

Alexandre Perron
The Difference by Roger Gant
One of the strongest pole right here not even shy to use it for catfish and largemouth Bass fishing

Alexandre Perron
Mossy Oak Edition Brushcutter
Great product

Great product.

Joseph Phillips
Ray Scott Jigger Pole
It's exactly what I have been looking for to cast my lite jigs

It's exactly what I have been looking for to cast my lite jigs. I have an 8ft B&M Jig Pole that I set up for casting lite jigs and I wanted something a little shorter and this works pretty well. If I am happy, you have a good product.

Michael Faulkner
Leland's TCB (Trout, Crappie, Bluegill) Rod
Product arrived

Product arrived undamaged

Anonymous
Shipping Protection by Route ONLY NEED 1
These are great reels at a great price

These are great reels at a great price point

Troy Basso
PRO100
Love the quality and I can’t wait to try it out

Love the quality and I can’t wait to try it out.

Keith Johnson
Ray Scott Jigger Pole
